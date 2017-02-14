Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
LUXEMBOURG One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.
The accident occurred between the town of Bettembourg and the French border when a passenger train and a cargo train collided head-on.
Rail traffic between Luxembourg City and Thionville in France would be suspended for 48 hours, Luxembourg rail operator CFL said on its website.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
DUBLIN Ireland's new prime minister will meet his British counterpart, Theresa May, for the first time on Monday to discuss Brexit and the political deadlock in the Northern Irish regional assembly.