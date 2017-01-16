Toshiba shares slip ahead of chip business sale approval
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp slipped in early trading on Wednesday as the company prepared to give the nod to spinning off its chip business.
PARIS Italy's Luxottica (LUX.MI) and France's Essilor (ESSI.PA) confirmed on Monday plans to agree on a merger worth some 46 billion euros (40.61 billion pounds) to create a global powerhouse in the eyewear market.
The two companies said in a joint statement that the deal would entail Delfin - the holding company of Luxottica's founder Leonardo Del Vecchio - contributing its shares in Luxottica to Essilor based on an exchange ratio of 0.461 Essilor share for 1 Luxottica share.
The companies added that the new entity would have a combined revenue of more than 15 billion euros, and that major cost-savings would result from the transaction.
"The marriage between two key companies in their sectors will bring great benefits to the market, for employees and mainly for all our consumers," Leonardo Del Vecchio, Chairman of Delfin and Executive Chairman of Luxottica Group said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix)
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp slipped in early trading on Wednesday as the company prepared to give the nod to spinning off its chip business.
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion (2.9 billion pounds), one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.