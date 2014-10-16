MILAN Italy's Luxottica (LUX.MI) on Thursday denied press reports that two top managers in charge of marketing and licenses had plans to leave the luxury eyewear maker following the departure of a second chief executive in as many months.

Reports in Italian press said that Chief Marketing Officer Fabio D'Angelantonio and Antonio Miyakawa, Senior Adviser Strategic Parnerships for Licensing and Style, wanted to resign.

"We deny that Fabio d'Angelantonio and Antonio Miyakawa plan to leave. They are people who play a key role within the group and have a long-term commitment to Luxottica," a spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)