MILAN The chief executive of Luxottica (LUX.MI) could leave the Italian luxury eyewear maker as early as Monday, a board member said, after a meeting at which the future of CEO Andrea Guerra was discussed.

Guerra is expected to step down after disagreements with the group's main shareholder and Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio.

Asked if Guerra may stay on until December, a board member who declined to be named said: "No, he may leave as early as today."

The board discussed among other things Guerra's severance package, the person said, adding it should not be "earth shattering."

