Scotland launches consultation on fracking
LONDON Scotland has launched a consultation on whether to allow unconventional oil and gas extraction such as fracking, its government said on Tuesday, with a vote expected at the end of the year.
PARIS The performance targets of luxury goods companies' chief executives are too often based on a sales-growth yardstick that has become inappropriate in the current spending downturn, broker Exane BNP Paribas said on Friday.
Sales growth in the sector has slowed to low single-digit percentages for some products, such as leather goods, with more severe declines in other segments, including luxury watches, in a spending downturn exacerbated by a drop in tourist travel because of security concerns.
"We believe that most companies need an overhaul in total compensation logic and criteria, and that many would benefit from better aligning CEO compensation with shareholders' interests," Exane BNP Paribas said in a note.
Instead of sales, Exane BNP Paribas argues that luxury brands should focus on return on invested capital (ROIC), cashflow and total shareholder return, suggesting that such performance criteria became an area of focus when investors picked luxury stocks.
"We view this as an area of opportunity as luxury goods companies will need to work harder to attract investors in this structurally more subdued growth environment," the broker said.
(Editing by David Goodman)
LONDON Scotland has launched a consultation on whether to allow unconventional oil and gas extraction such as fracking, its government said on Tuesday, with a vote expected at the end of the year.
LONDON European shares headed for their third straight month of gains on Tuesday, underpinned by a rally in British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after encouraging earnings updates.
LONDON Britain's finance industry can benefit from new global opportunities allowing it to remain a world leading financial centre after Brexit, top industry officials said on Tuesday, in a softening of their tone towards leaving the trading bloc.