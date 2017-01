FILE PHOTO - A woman exits the Louis Vuitton shop on New Bond Street, renowned for its jewellery and designer retailers, in London August 24, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

PARIS Global spending on luxury goods by tourists was up in December for the first time since February, lifted by strong business in Britain and France, a study by tax-refund services firm Global Blue showed.

Tourism spending on luxury goods was up 3 percent year on year in December overall, with a 26 percent increase in Britain and 21 percent in France, which had suffered from a sharp downturn after deadly Islamist attacks in Paris and Nice.

The data does not include tourism spending in the United States, Hong Kong and Dubai.

