BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
PARIS French luxury goods company LVMH (LVMH.PA) suffered a setback in its attempts to stamp out counterfeit trading on eBay (EBAY.O), as a French court partially overturned a previous ruling against the online auctioneer.
France's highest appeals court found that a lower court did not have jurisdiction over the San Jose, California-based company's U.S. website but upheld the earlier ruling as applied to its French and British sites.
A host of perfume and cosmetic brands under the LVMH umbrella, including Christian Dior, Givenchy and Guerlain, had sued eBay claiming that the site allowed trade in counterfeit goods.
LVMH also claimed that the sale of real perfumes through non approved distribution channels like eBay hurt its business.
In 2008 a lower court in France ordered eBay to pay LVMH 38.5 million euros. A subsequent appeals court reduced the sum to 5.7 million euros but affirmed that eBay had been in the wrong.
The decision on Thursday will likely lead to a reduction in the existing fine, the court said, once the lower court reviews the case again.
The court also overturned an injunction banning the trade in LVMH perfumes on the eBay site, noting that such trade did not violate the laws governing private commerce.
(Reporting by Pascale Denis and Nina Sovich; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British plants as he discussed his potential takeover of GM's European operations during a visit to London on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.