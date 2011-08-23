NEW YORK/PARIS U.S. designer Marc Jacobs is in talks with LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to replace John Galliano as the creative director of its Christian Dior fashion house, according to a report in Women's Wear Daily.

Jacobs, who is currently the top designer at Louis Vuitton -- also part of LVMH -- in turn could be replaced there by Phoebe Philo, the creative head at Celine, another component of the French luxury conglomerate's stable, WWD reported on Monday, citing sources.

Meetings are set to take place in Paris this week between Dior officials and legal representatives for Jacobs, WWD reported.

Representatives for LVMH and Marc Jacobs' Paris office declined to comment.

Dior has not had a creative leader since LVMH fired designer John Galliano in March after a video surfaced of him making anti-Semitic comments at a Parisian bar.

Galliano, who blamed stress and alcoholism for the outburst, stood trial in June in Paris on charges of anti-Semitic behaviour. The court is set to deliver its ruling on September 8.

(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York and Caroline Jacobs and Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)