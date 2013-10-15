A man walks with a Louis Vuitton shopping bag as he leaves a Louis Vuitton store in Paris September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS LVMH (LVMH.PA), the world' biggest luxury group, on Tuesday posted a slowdown in sales growth at its biggest and most watched fashion and leather division, which includes the Louis Vuitton, Celine and Dior brands.

The Paris-based group, which also owns Krug champagne and Hennessy cognac, said growth at the fashion and leather division was 4 percent on a like-for-like basis in the nine months to September 30, against 5 percent in the first half to end-June.

Overall, LVMH's turnover in the third quarter rose 8 percent to 7.02 billion euros (5.93 billion pounds), in line with the first half.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)