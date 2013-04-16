A worker makes preparations for the upcoming opening the largest Louis Vuitton store in China, which is located in Shanghai, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

PARIS Growth at Louis Vuitton, LVMH's (LVMH.PA) top brand, was not "materially different" than the average at the group's fashion and leather division in the first quarter, the luxury goods maker's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Like-for-like growth at the division was 3 percent in the quarter to March 31, undershooting analysts' average expectations of 5 percent sales growth.

LVMH does not disclose precise sales figures for Louis Vuitton, the world's biggest luxury brand, which is estimated to generate more than 7 billion euros (6 billion pounds) in annual revenue.

