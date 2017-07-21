FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LVMH's Louis Vuitton launches e-commerce website in China
July 21, 2017 / 2:50 PM / a day ago

LVMH's Louis Vuitton launches e-commerce website in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A woman checks her phone after shopping at a Louis Vuitton store in the upscale shopping Serrano Street in central Madrid, Spain January 31, 2017. Picture taken January 31, 2017.Susana Vera/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD - SEARCH GLOBAL BUSINESS 27 JUN FOR ALL IMAGES - RTS18RAZ

PARIS (Reuters) - French fashion brand Louis Vuitton, part of luxury giant LVMH (LVMH.PA), said on Friday it had launched an e-commerce website in China to tap a booming online shopping market.

Louis Vuitton, which opened its first store in Beijing in 1992, said the website offered leather goods, small leather goods, shoes, accessories, watch and jewellery, luggage, and the newly launched Les Parfums Louis Vuitton.

Payments can be made via UnionPay, Alipay and WeChat, the statement said.

The website will be available in 12 cities - Beijing, Shanghai, ChongQing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Shenyang, Dalian, Haerbin, Wuhan. More cities will be added later on.

It is the 11th e-commerce market for Vuitton since it launched its first site in France in 2005.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva

