A lone bouquet of flowers sits on the ground outside the building of designer L'Wren Scott in the Manhattan borough of New York, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LONDON The Rolling Stones have called off their tour of Australia and New Zealand following the death of singer Mick Jagger's girlfriend L'Wren Scott in Manhattan, a statement from the group's publicist said on Tuesday.

"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry and disappointed to announce the postponement of the rest of their '14 ON FIRE' tour of Australia and New Zealand following the death of L'Wren Scott," the statement said.

"Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood wish to thank all of their fans for their support at this difficult time and hope that they will fully understand the reason for this announcement," the statement said, adding that the group hoped to reschedule the shows at a later date.

Scott, a fashion designer, was found dead from an apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment, police said on Monday.

