(This Sept. 15 story has been corrected to change the 10th paragraph to reflect that Presser was not practicing law at Paine & Partners)

The London-based international law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has hired a veteran M&A lawyer from New York-based Shearman & Sterling, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Peter Lyons, a longtime partner at Shearman, will join Freshfields in New York on the heels of two other major additions the Magic Circle firm has made to build out its U.S. corporate department.

He joins the firm on Tuesday as a partner in its M&A department, the two sources said.

A Shearman representative confirmed Lyons's departure. His biography did not appear on the firm’s website as of Monday evening.

Well known in M&A legal circles, Lyons last year represented the special committee of the board of directors of Sprint Nextel Corp in the acquisition of about 70 percent of the company by Softbank Corp (9984.T).

He also has advised Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N) in a number of its prominent mergers and acquisitions.

Freshfields, which has more than 2,000 lawyers worldwide, has recently been making a push to expand its M&A capabilities in the U.S.

It was the No. 3-ranked law firm advising on the most M&A deals worldwide by value in the first half of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In early September, the firm hired Mitchell Presser, a former M&A partner of the prestigious Wall Street law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, and James Douglas, a partner from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Since 2006 Presser had been at Paine & Partners, a private equity firm he co-founded, according to his LinkedIn profile, but had practiced at Wachtell before that since graduating from law school in 1989.

Douglas, who has become the head of Freshfields' U.S. leveraged finance practice, was recruited directly from Skadden where he had practiced law since 1985.

Lyons did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did representatives of Freshfields.