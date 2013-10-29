PARIS France's second-biggest private broadcaster, M6, posted a 3.7 percent rise in third-quarter sales on Tuesday, helped by a pick-up in advertising across its four channels that ended a period of weak demand.

Revenue was 293 million euros (251 million pounds) in the three months ended September 30, while ad revenue at M6's main channel swung back to 2.5 percent growth after two declining quarters, the company said in a statement.

It sister TV channels, including W9 and 6ter, grew 7.6 percent in the quarter to reach 41.9 million euros in advertising sales.

"In a TV advertising market that remains soft, the group remains prudent on its sales forecasts and will maintain its investments in programming," the company said.

