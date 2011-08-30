MELBOURNE/SYDNEY Peabody Energy BTU.N and ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) have won over Macarthur Coal MCC.AX with a sweetened A$4.9 billion (3.6 billion pound) takeover offer, after a rival bidder failed to emerge for the Australian coal miner.

Macarthur caved in at an offer well below what it has previously said it was worth, after fending off four takeover attempts in three years and opening its books to other potential suitors.

"It's probably close to done based on that bid," said CLSA analyst James Stewart.

"Given that they know who's in the data room, I'd be sceptical of them expecting a higher bid."

Top U.S. coal miner Peabody and ArcelorMittal raised their offer for the world's biggest producer of pulverized coal by 3 percent to A$16 a share.

The latest bid includes a A$0.16 a share dividend for a total offer value of A$16.16.

Macarthur has previously said it was worth closer to A$18 a share, but analysts have long questioned that valuation.

Macarthur's shares rose just 8 cents to A$15.88 on Tuesday, indicating investors do not expect any higher bid to emerge.

"Although it remains possible that a superior proposal might be made, none have emerged to date and there can be no assurances that any will emerge," Macarthur said in a statement.

At A$16, Peabody and ArcelorMittal's offer was a fair control premium based on a valuation of the company around A$12 a share, CLSA's Stewart said.

Macarthur had said a number of other parties were taking a look at the company, but did not name the potential bidders.

China's Citic Group, its biggest shareholder with a 24.5 percent stake, said 10 days ago that it was considering its options.

Miner Anglo American (AAL.L) was one of the parties in the data room, three sources familiar with the situation had told Reuters.

Anglo American declined to comment on whether it was looking at Macarthur Coal.

Investment bankers said most major miners had been expected to take a look at the company's books even if they did not intend on bidding.

Peabody and ArcelorMittal, the world's top steelmaker, went hostile on August 1 after failing to secure an agreed deal with Macarthur's board.

The board representative for Citic Group was not part of the latest resolution, Macarthur said.

Citic, which owns its stake partly through its listed arm Citic Resources (1205.HK), could be a stumbling block to the new offer, although Peabody only needs 50.1 percent of acceptances and could still do a deal without its support.

ArcelorMittal owns 16 percent of Macarthur.

South Korean steel maker POSCO (005490.KS) is Macarthur's third-largest shareholder, with a 7.25 percent stake.

A POSCO spokesman in Seoul declined to comment on Tuesday's announcement.

BET ON STEADY DEMAND

Under the agreement, Macarthur must cease any talks with other potential bidders and close down a data room currently open to potential suitors.

The deal includes a break fee of A$48.3 million.

The bid for Macarthur is a substantial bet on strong and steady demand in Asia, particularly from China and India, where steel production is booming.

"This is a major step forward in our acquisition process," Peabody Energy Chief Executive Gregory Boyce said in a statement.

Macarthur is the world's biggest producer of pulverized, cleaner-burning coal and has been a takeover target for over a year as Asia's rapid industrialisation has created insatiable appetite for the steelmaking commodity.

PCI -- or pulverised coal injection -- coal, which is crushed into a fine powder and injected into blast furnaces, is used as a replacement for coke in the production of pig iron.

JPMorgan is advising Macarthur on the deal, while UBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are advising Peabody. RBC Capital Markets is advising Arcelor.

(Editing by Ed Davies and Vinu Pilakkott)