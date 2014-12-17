HONG KONG China has launched a fresh security drive that allows it access to all transfers through the state-backed UnionPay credit card to identify suspicious transactions in Macau, the latest move in a crackdown on illicit funds leaving the country, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday.

The moves come after a Reuters special report in March which showed how growing numbers of Chinese were using the UnionPay card to illegally send billions of dollars abroad, particularly through the world's biggest gambling hub, Macau.

The SCMP, citing unidentified sources with knowledge of the situation, said the new drive will give the ministry's Economic Crimes Investigation Bureau electronic access to all transfers through UnionPay to identify suspicious transactions.

The bureau is in charge of an operation dubbed 'Fox Hunt' which targets corrupt officials who have fled overseas.

