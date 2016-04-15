European Council President Donald Tusk addresses the European Parliament during a debate on the conclusions of last March 17 and 18 European Council meeting and the outcome of the EU-Turkey summit, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk warned Macedonia on Friday not to let its political crisis risk its ties with the European Union and NATO.

"Europe needs a stable FYROM guided by the rule of law. The country's Euro-Atlantic future is at risk," Tusk said on Twitter, referring to the official name of the country, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

Macedonia has called an early parliamentary election for June 5 after lawmakers dissolved parliament as part of an EU-brokered deal to end months of political deadlock linked to a wire-tapping scandal.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)