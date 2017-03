SKOPJE Five police officers died and more than 30 were wounded in an operation against gunmen in an ethnic Albanian area of northern Macedonia on Saturday, Interior Minister Gordana Jankulovska said.

Jankulovska told a news conference that some of the gunmen had been killed, without saying how many. She said police had no information about possible civilian casualties during a day-long gun battle in a suburb of the northern town of Kumanovo.

