VIENNA European Union mediators said on Thursday they regretted that Macedonian political leaders could not agree to meet to discuss the country's political crisis and said they were now forced to consider unspecified "further actions".

EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn and three members of the European Parliament issued the statement after the failure of their attempt to bring leading Macedonian political parties together for talks in Vienna on Friday.

"We deeply regret retrograde steps that move the country further away from its aspirations towards European Union accession. In the absence of any further progress, we are now forced to consider further actions to meet the requirements clearly laid out by the (European Union)," they said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Adrian Croft)