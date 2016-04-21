BRUSSELS The European Union could consider putting sanctions, such as travel bans and asset freezes, on Macedonian politicians who obstruct a resolution of the country's long-running political crisis, an EU official said on Thursday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said that Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov must annul an amnesty he recently granted to 56 politicians over a wire-tapping scandal as a pre-requisite for talks with the EU to continue.

"We are extremely concerned by the short-sightedness of the current government. The EU is willing to consider sanctions on politicians blocking a resolution of the crisis. Macedonia is heading towards international isolation," the official said.

