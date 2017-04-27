Macedonian riot police block the road near the parliament in Skopje. Macedonia April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

SKOPJE Macedonian police fired stun grenades on Thursday to disperse protesters outside the parliament and clear the way for the evacuation of lawmakers still in the building.

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

A Reuters witness saw police firing stun grenades at protesters, clearing the way for ambulances.

"In an attempt to take under control of the situation inside and outside the parliament, we have ordered police to use all measures," Agim Nuhiu, the interior minister in an interim government, said in a televised interview.

"We are using stun grenades in order to allow the evacuation of the MPs."

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac, editing by Larry King)