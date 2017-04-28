WASHINGTON The United States "strongly condemns" attacks on members of Macedonia's parliament, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement on Friday.

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats on Thursday after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker, witnesses said.

"The United States strongly condemns the violent attacks on members of the Macedonian parliament which followed the election of Talat Xhaferi as Speaker of Parliament," Toner said. "The United States calls on Macedonian authorities to ensure the security of all members of parliament, to investigate the attack thoroughly, and to hold accountable those who committed acts of violence."

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by James Dalgleish)