SKOPJE Police in Macedonia fired teargas and stun grenades on Friday in clashes with around 2,000 ethnic Albanians who took to the streets of the capital to protest against the jailing of six people for murder and terrorism.

A Reuters reporter at the scene said several people were injured and others arrested.

The protesters, who pelted police with stones, were angry at what they say was the unfair conviction of six ethnic Albanians for the murder of five Macedonian fishermen at a lake near the capital, Skopje, in 2012. They were charged with terrorism and given life sentences.

(Reporting by Kole Casule; Writing by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson and Alison Williams)