SKOPJE Twenty-nine ethnic Albanians pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of terrorism on the opening day of a trial over a deadly day-long gun battle with police in Macedonia last May.

The shootout, in which eight police officers and 10 ethnic Albanians were killed, was the most serious bloodshed in the former Yugoslav republic since Western diplomacy pulled it back from the brink of full-blown civil war in 2001.

But even now, the events are shrouded in suspicion.

Critics said the timing and conduct of the costly raid by heavily armed elite police officers suggested the government might have been trying to divert attention from a surveillance scandal threatening Gruevski's nine-year hold on power.

Gruevski said police had thwarted a terrorist conspiracy, in an operation that flattened homes in a mainly ethnic Albanian neighbourhood of Kumanovo, a town in northern Macedonia.

"We will undisputedly prove that the accused are guilty of the act of terrorism and organisation of terrorism," prosecutor Naum Panovski told a panel of judges. "The evidence will confirm the circumstances under which they committed the act."

The accused - 17 Albanians from neighbouring Kosovo, 10 Albanians from Macedonia, one Albanian citizen and an ethnic Albanian with German citizenship - all pleaded not guilty.

Gruevski, who is accused of authoritarianism by his opponents, has faced questions from the West and rights groups over the state of democracy in Macedonia. He faces an early parliamentary election this year as part of a European Union-brokered deal to end more than a year of political crisis.

In 2015, the opposition released a slew of phone-taps that they said were collected by Gruevski's allies and exposed extensive government control over journalists, judges and the conduct of elections. Gruevski has denied any wrongdoing.

Macedonia narrowly escaped civil war in 2001 during months of clashes between government forces and ethnic Albanian guerrillas fighting for greater rights and representation for an Albanian minority believed to account for around one third of Macedonia's two million people.

Ethnic tensions remain, exacerbated by Macedonia's stalled bids for membership of the EU and NATO, held hostage by a long-running dispute with neighbouring Greece over Macedonia's name.

(Reporting by Kole Casule; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson and Tom Heneghan)