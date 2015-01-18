SYDNEY Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia's largest investment bank, on Monday said it expects a lower Aussie dollar and better trading conditions to boost annual profit by 10 to 20 percent.

Macquarie had said in October it expected profit for the year ending March to be up slightly from the year before thanks to increased performance fees from its listed and unlisted funds. Its 2014 annual profit topped A$1 billion for the first time in four years.

The short-term outlook remains subject to uncertainties including the impact of foreign exchange, potential regulatory changes and market conditions, Macquarie said in a statement.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Walsh)