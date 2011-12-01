SYDNEY/HONG KONG The fluorescent green Lamborghini, license plate: "GRRRR," and the banker who owned it, are gone from the garage at Macquarie's Hong Kong offices.

The growl that departed early last month in a shake-up at the Australian group's equity derivatives arm is symbolic of the bank's shift away from racy banking products and towards the plain vanilla.

Rather than wait for a market recovery to fire up its advisory and trading business as a profit machine, Macquarie is turning to unlisted funds, Australian retail banking, leasing and lending businesses.

The country's top investment bank is shifting its focus for a second time in three years, hoping to jump-start its business and boost a stock price that has sunk 75 percent since mid-2007.

"Macquarie made a lot of money in asset recycling. Those glory days are gone," said Christopher Hall, Senior Investment Officer at Argo Investments.

Macquarie's market value has halved since February to below $8 billion (5 billion pounds), less than half that of China's CITIC Securities Co Ltd 6000030.SS. Return on equity is at a record low of 5.7 percent, and annual profits are set to fall for a third time in four years. A planned near-$900 million share buyback has done little to drown out the calls for change.

Analysts' mean target price for Macquarie shares has been cut by 9.4 percent in the past 3 months, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

With salaries and bonuses linked to profits, internal grumbling about compensation is growing louder, adding to pressure within the bank to pick up the pace of change.

PLAYING SAFE

Current and former employees of the bank point to a future that will lean heavily on what it's done well in the past.

Heeding the call, Macquarie has spent nearly $2 billion buying a portfolio of planes from AIG's aircraft unit, a funds business and auto finance books, assets that fit into what it calls the "annuity businesses."

For the rest -- including its global trading and investment banking -- it will focus on traditional strengths such as resources, energy, commodities and infrastructure.

"A defining characteristic of Macquarie is its continual ability to evolve and adapt to change," said a bank spokeswoman.

While Macquarie's sagging stock price is on par with several global investment banks, some investors demand more as they reckon its Asia exposure and location make it a growth stock.

"They need to get into stable and sticky profit streams rather than leaning on cyclical markets. Macquarie needs to re-invent," said Hall, who helps manage $4 billion in assets, including 3.2 million Macquarie shares.

UNDER PRESSURE, AGAIN

Macquarie, which began in 1969 as part of Hill Samuel UK with just three staff focused on merchant banking, took its name from Lachlan Macquarie, a governor of New South Wales, who was instrumental in transforming Australia from a penal colony into a vibrant economy, set up the country's first bank and introduced the holey dollar, which forms the basis for the bank's logo.

After a round of changes prompted by the 2008 financial crisis, Macquarie wound down its listed funds business, expanded its unlisted funds and entered new geographies. Those changes quickly took effect.

Under the listed infrastructure model that it pioneered, the fees for managing and generating returns earned about 15 percent of income in 2005-06. That almost vanished two years ago and has only now started nudging up from unlisted funds.

Internal deals, largely from advising its own funds, contributed to 45 percent of M&A transactions in 2006-07 compared to just a tenth last year, according to Nomura research.

Still, scaling back certain businesses under CEO Nicholas Moore helped stop a slide in the stock price in 2009. But recovery was short-lived, and the shares have slumped again amid profit warnings and a banking slowdown.

"Nicholas' paramount task is to restore Macquarie's Midas touch," said one former employee.

PAY DAY

Before the credit crunch, Macquarie's soaring stock price and steady fee streams triggered handsome payouts to employees, particularly for the group's 300 or so top-tier bankers, known as executive directors.

In 1997, a Herald Sun journalist dubbed Macquarie the "Millionaire's Factory," and the moniker stuck, but is losing its lustre.

Its group of top executives earned as much as A$150 million in 2007, but that has slumped to A$43 million, filings show. And, as profits have halved to below A$1 billion, investors and employees, who have a significant chunk of compensation linked to return on equity, are getting frustrated.

Staff and an employee trust own a tenth of Macquarie stock, an ownership structure unique to Macquarie, which invests a large portion of performance based remuneration in an employee equity plan. That amounted to A$420 million in 2010-11.

Average annual compensation at Macquarie is $300,000, including bonus, well shy of Goldman Sachs' (GS.N) roughly $500,000, said Victor German, an analyst at Nomura.

"Investors and employees are with the bank because it's Macquarie, a name that has symbolised innovation and growth. They want that bank again ... and fast," said another former employee, who declined to be named as his current employer has not authorised him to speak to the media.

PRUNING BUSINESSES, JOBS

While the turnover rate at the bank has not changed much over the last few years, some bank veterans have moved on.

Investment bank head Michael Carapiet, one of the architects of the funds model; his successor Roy Laidlaw; and Wayne Kent from equity capital markets have all left. Also gone are Andrew Low, head of the financial institutions group, and John Prendeville, who led the resources practice.

Tim Bishop now heads investment banking, a respected banker across the company who built up the U.S. business.

Macquarie is taking a deep look at its costs, and has a goal to more than double return on equity in 18 months, said a source with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named because of the confidential nature of the internal targets.

It is shedding non-core or small businesses and putting aside capital to buy lending and leasing businesses in Europe.

Filings show Macquarie Capital -- the investment bank -- has trimmed staff to below 1,350 from around 1,500 a year ago and total staff fell for the first time in nearly three years after a rapid increase following expansion and acquisitions offshore.

The freed-up capital will help fund the share buyback, boost Macquarie's commodity-focused Asian markets sales and trading business, and finance acquisitions.

After the buyback, asset sales and meeting tougher global bank capital rules, Macquarie estimates it will have A$3 billion left over for buying European lending and leasing assets.

Macquarie, which failed 6 years ago in a bid for the London Stock Exchange, hopes to snap up European assets on the cheap, as it did in the United States after the financial crisis.

It hopes its share price will also be boosted by an inflow of performance fees from its unlisted funds, which now total A$90 billion, making it the largest global infrastructure fund manager.

Performance fees from unlisted funds were A$80 million in the first half of this year, and should accelerate from 2013-14 when the first of the big unlisted infrastructure funds matures.

One employee puts the annual potential at A$250 million.

"The positive sign is they are realising that the downturn is deeper and structural. The strategy to refine the balance between markets and steady business streams is right," said Argo's Hall.

"Maybe they need to take a harder look at cost and staff strength. There, Macquarie is still reluctant."

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Narayanan Somasundaram, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)