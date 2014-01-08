HSBC appoints insurer AIA's Tucker as chairman
HONG KONG Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings Plc on Monday said AIA Group Ltd Chief Executive Mark Tucker had been appointed as its chairman, replacing Douglas Flint.
Department store operator Macy's Inc (M.N) forecast earnings for the coming year above Wall Street estimates and announced a new cost cutting plan that will save the retailer about $100 million annually.
Shares of Macy's, the operator of Macy's and Bloomingdale's department stores, rose 5 percent after the bell.
The restructuring plan will include about 2,500 job cuts, the relocation of some stores and combining the company's Midwest region with its North region, reducing the number of regions to seven from eight.
LONDON Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
TOKYO Asian shares started the week on a cautious note on Monday as strong U.S. jobs data cemented expectations of a hike in U.S. interest rates this week and as oil prices plunged to 3 1/2-month lows on fresh worries of oversupply.