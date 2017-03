ANTANANARIVO Madagascar has named Kolo Christopher Laurent Roger as its new prime minister, a senior presidency official said on Friday, part of a process aimed at ending years of political crisis on the Indian Ocean island.

"Kolo Christopher Laurent Roger has been named prime minister and head of government," Colonel Roger Ralala, secretary general of the presidency, said.

(Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)