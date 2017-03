File photo of Madagascar's President Hery Rajaonarimampianina arrives at an European Union-Africa summit in Brussels April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ANTANANARIVO Madagascar's parliament voted to impeach President Hery Rajaonarimampianina, threatening to derail rebuilding efforts after years of crisis.

The vote by 121 of 151 members of parliament late on Tuesday has to be ratified by a court. Rajaonarimampianina was elected at the end of 2013.

Critics say he has dragged the church into politics when half the nation are not Christians and failed to deliver on his promises.

(Writing by Edmund Blair, editing by John Stonestreet)