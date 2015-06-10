ANTANANARIVO Lawyers for Madagascar's president and the opposition launched into legal arguments on Wednesday on whether he should be sacked after parliament voted to impeach him last month.

President Hery Rajaonarimampianina has gone to the constitutional court to challenge the legality of the motion, saying there were irregularities during the voting.

At stake, his supporters say, is the stability of the Indian Ocean state which has significant mineral resources but has been struggling to rebuild itself after years of crisis.

Rajaonarimampianina's critics have accused him of failing to deliver on his promises since his peaceful 2013 election - the country's first since a 2009 coup - and of improperly dragging religion into politics.

A lawyer for the opposition asked the High Constitutional Court to "pronounce the forfeiture" of power, while a lawyer for the president asked for a decision "that will bring healing".

The court chairman said the court would review the arguments of both parties, but did not say when a ruling might be issued.

The president has been under pressure over his handling of the economy and public services since he took office last year.

The government does not have enough cash to pay for fuel to run power stations because of a hefty subsidy system, leading to frequent blackouts. Donors have called for reforms.

Official records show 121 of Madagascar's 151 members of parliament voted to impeach the president on May 26. But Rajaonarimampianina's supporters have said only 102 deputies were present.

