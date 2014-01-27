ANTANANARIVO The African Union lifted Madagascar's suspension on Monday, the bloc's Peace and Security Council said, after the island's new president took office over the weekend having won last month's election.

"(The Council) decides, in view of the completion of the transition process and restoration of constitutional order ...to lift the suspension of Madagascar's participation in the activities of the AU," the PSC said in a statement.

It also said the council "further decides to lift all other measures." The AU had imposed sanctions against members of the government in the wake of the 2009 coup.

(Reporting by Alain Iloniaina and Richard Lough in Nairobi; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Mike Collett-White)