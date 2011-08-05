NEW YORK Should Bernard Madoff's victims want to recoup money from large banks for failing to smoke out his fraud, they may have to take matters into their own hands.

A judge last week tossed out some claims by a trustee seeking to force HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) and others to pay billions in damages to victims of the Ponzi scheme. That leaves burned Madoff investors with a tough choice: hire their own lawyers to pursue lawsuits or give up potentially huge claims against banks they blame for ignoring red flags about Madoff.

Lawyers for the victims are studying the possibility of bringing claims, though some law firms already have concluded that the cases are too weak.

Barry Lax, an attorney for Madoff investors, said he had not paid attention to filing claims against banks until now.

"We're trying to figure out if they're viable," said Lax, a partner at Lax & Neville. "There's certainly deep pockets there."

Madoff bankruptcy court trustee Irving Picard says he has already recovered $8.6 billion for the victims out of $17.3 billion of valid customer claims, and he is trying to wrestle more out of banks and other defendants. Madoff pleaded guilty in 2009 and is now serving a 150-year prison sentence, admitting he bilked investors in a long-running fraud.

Picard was dealt a setback on July 28 when U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said the trustee could not pursue certain claims against HSBC, Italy's UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI) and Dublin-based Pioneer Alternative Investment Management Ltd totaling $8.6 billion.

Rakoff said claims such as aiding and abetting could not be brought by the trustee on behalf of the former Madoff customers. The judge ordered that the remainder of the claims, including so-called "preferential or fraudulent transfers" involving HSBC, be sent back to bankruptcy court.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and UBS AG UBSN.VX (UBS.N) have since cited the ruling in asking that claims Picard has made against them be dismissed.

Scott Berman, a lawyer who has successfully brought aiding and abetting claims against broker-dealers and auditors, said he's investigating whether a case can be brought against the banks in the Madoff case.

"The whole idea that a Ponzi scheme can be perpetuated by virtue of a bank allowing money to flow through knowing that it was going to be used improperly is a fertile area," said Berman, a partner at Friedman Kaplan Seiler & Adelman.

Picard has accused banks of ignoring "obvious badges of fraud" in their dealings with Madoff. HSBC, he argued in court papers, won fees for steering investors to Madoff via a web of feeder funds and legitimized him through its name and brand while relinquishing its oversight role to Madoff himself.

In a jailhouse interview with the New York Times in February, Madoff said banks and hedge funds with which he dealt demonstrated a "willful blindness" toward his activities.

HSBC and other defendants deny improper conduct. They have not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing.

ROUGH ROAD?

Madoff victims seeking money from banks may have to rely on private means of justice. And resources are limited.

As opposed to Picard, who has been well-funded by the Securities Investor Protection Corp, an individual investor might have to rely on lawyers who would take the case on contingency. Such lawyers have to front the costs of pursuing the case and would only get paid if the lawsuits were successful.

"It would take either somebody with an appetite for big contingency risk or somebody with an appetite to spend a bunch of money to bring these claims because the defendants are going to be well defended," said Daniel Glosband, a partner at Goodwin Procter who represents Madoff investors.

Milberg, a well-known class-action firm that represents plaintiffs on a contingency basis, has fielded queries about bringing such cases, but it passed on them, according to firm partner Jonathan Landers. "We just don't think that the cases are really strong," he said.

Courts have set a high bar for aiding and abetting fraud claims. "Under governing law, the public does not have the right to sue someone who may have a reason to smell a rat," Landers said. "You have to have much closer connection."

CASE DISMISSED

Madoff victims also may want to take note of a failed lawsuit against JPMorgan.

Last summer U.S. District Judge Barbara Jones in Manhattan threw out a lawsuit that said the bank became aware of Madoff's fraud around September 2008 -- three months before his arrest -- and "knowingly participated" in his scheme.

Jones concluded that the plaintiff, MLSMK Investments Co, had not been specific enough in its allegations. She also noted that the investment company had failed to show that JPMorgan owed any duty to MLSMK, which was not a customer of the bank.

In June, the 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of state law claims in the case. Subsequently, it also rejected MLSMK's federal racketeering claim.

Despite the outcome, Howard Kleinhendler, an attorney for MLSMK, said other former Madoff investors should not be deterred. He noted that plaintiffs could cite evidence Picard laid out in his court complaints -- something he was not able to do when he first filed his lawsuit in 2009.

Kleinhendler also noted the appeals court found that claims against JPMorgan could be revived if new facts came to light.