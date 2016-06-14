The MV Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller, the world's biggest container ship, arrives at the harbour of Rotterdam August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

COPENHAGEN Maersk Line (MAERSKb.CO), the world's largest container shipping company, told its clients on Tuesday it will set the freight rate from Far East Asia to Europe at $1,450 (1,027.42 pounds) per 20-foot container (TEU) as of July 1.

The announced increase, which applies to all kinds of freight, will not necessarily go through as the shipper is often forced to accept far lower rates because there are too many vessels available to ship goods.

Earlier this month, data from the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index showed rates for transporting containers from ports in Asia to Northern Europe had risen to $761 per TEU.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by David Clarke)