COPENHAGEN Shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) has changed strategy for its Maersk Line in a move that aim to keep the container shipping company as a world leader, Chief Executive Nils Andersen said.

"We want Maersk Line to grow at least with the market to defend its market-leading position. It is a signal to the industry that we aim to keep our position as industry leader," Andersen told reporters on a conference call on Thursday.

