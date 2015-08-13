The MV Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller container ship arrives at the harbour of Rotterdam, Netherlands in this August 16, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/Files

COPENHAGEN Shares in Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) jumped as much as 8.6 percent on Thursday after the shipping and oil group reported second-quarter profits ahead of forecasts and launched a $1 billion share buy-back programme.

Although net profit halved to $1.1 billion in the quarter, the decline was not as bad as feared thanks to an improvement in its oil business and a stronger than expected result from container shipping unit Maersk Line.

The group kept its full-year outlook of underlying net profit of around $4 billion. It lifted financial targets for Maersk Line to a return on invested capital (ROIC) of between 8.5 percent and 12 percent from a previous 8.5 percent.

Chief Executive Nils Andersen said China's decision to devalue the currency this week was good news for the group because it would benefit Chinese exporters shipping goods around the globe.

The company has been coping with the effects of lower oil prices and a reduction in container freight rates.

At the same time management said it will not give up market share as had happened earlier this year.

"We want Maersk Line to grow at least with the market to defend its market-leading position. It is a signal to the industry that we aim to keep our position as industry leader," Andersen told reporters on a conference call on Thursday.

Maersk Line controls around 15 percent of the global market for container transport. Roughly 90 percent of the world's goods are carried by sea with over 70 percent in containers.

"It is very positive that they have kept the guidance for Maersk Line despite the lower freight rates," said analyst Ricky Rasmussen from Nykredit Markets.

