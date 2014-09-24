COPENHAGEN Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Wednesday it had set a 70 percent profit growth target for its shipping services segment, strengthening its focus on the newly-created unit and signalling that the business was not up for sale.

Analysts estimate Maersk has reaped some $10 billion in recent years from the sale of assets as the world's largest container shipping company concentrated its activities on shipping and oil.

The company last year grouped businesses that transport refined products, provide vessels and services for the oil industry and logistics services for the transportation sector.

Speaking to investors and analysts on Wednesday, the head of the newly-renamed APM Shipping Services unit, Morten Engelstoft, said his unit should achieve net operating profit after tax of $500 million by 2016 from just under $300 million in 2013.

Engelstoft, a former chief operating officer at container shipping unit Maersk Line, has been in the job since January after the brands of Maersk Tankers, Maersk Supply Services, Svitzer and Damco were brought together.

He said Maersk Tankers is at break even now and is expected to make profits in the future through cost savings, while Damco, the logistical services company, should return to the black next year. Maersk Supply Services made a net operating profit of $182 million while towing company Svitzer earned $135 million.

