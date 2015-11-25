UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Nov 25 UK Mail Group Plc said Chief Executive Guy Buswell has stepped down with immediate effect by mutual agreement.
The company said its founder and non-executive Chairman Peter Kane would become interim executive chairman with immediate effect.
The company reaffirmed its expectations for the current and the next financial year. UK Mail had reported a 56 percent slump in first-half pretax profit, a week earlier. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.