Aug 7 UK Mail Group Plc warned that its
full-year profit would be materially below market expectations,
as its move to a new automated hub in Ryton near Coventry had
led to a greater-than-expected customer churn and loss of parcel
volume.
Shares in the company, which provides mail, parcels and
logistic services, fell as much as 22.6 percent and were on
track for their largest one-day drop in more than 14 and a half
years.
The stock was one of the top percentage losers on the London
Stock Exchange on Friday.
UK Mail said it expected pretax profit before one-off
exceptional items to be in the range of 10 million pounds ($15
million) to 12 million pounds for the year ending March 31.
It had reported a comparable profit of 21 million pounds in
the last fiscal year.
European postal firms are having to slash costs and invest
in new technology and services as they try to stay ahead of new
entrants in the lucrative parcel delivery market such as U.S.
online retailer Amazon.com.
UK Mail's move to a fully automated hub is expected to help
it cut costs by reducing manual labour and allowing more parcels
to be packaged in the same delivery van.
The company, which had earlier warned that results would be
more weighted towards the second half, said the negative impact
from the transition would also be felt in the first half of the
next fiscal year.
Brokerage Investec said costs rose as the volume of parcels
not compatible with automation was greater than expected so that
more were being sorted by hand and asset utilisation was lower.
The brokerage cut its target price by 9 percent to 485 pence
and downgraded the stock to "add" from "buy".
Shares in UK Mail, a competitor to larger postal and parcel
services provider Royal Mail Plc, were down 13 percent
at 410 pence at 0740 GMT.
($1 = 0.6451 pounds)
