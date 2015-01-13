Jan 13 UK Mail Group Plc said it would
shut its ailing pallets unit and focus on its core business,
which gained from British courier and parcel firm City Link
entering into administration last month.
UK Mail said its full-year outlook for its core businesses
was unchanged and that it had taken on some volumes from former
customers of City Link.
The company expects to incur cash costs of about 1 million
pounds ($1.5 million) and write down assets worth around 2
million pounds with the closure of its pallets unit.
The pallets unit contributed about 5.3 percent of group
revenue and 2.3 percent of operating profit in the year to March
31, 2014.
($1 = 0.6598 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)