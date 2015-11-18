UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Nov 18 UK Mail Group Plc reported a slump in first-half pretax profit, hurt by inefficiencies in its new automated hub and lower contribution from its largest parcels unit.
The company, which provides mail, parcels and logistics services, said profit before tax and exceptional items fell 56 percent to 4.9 million pounds ($7.44 million).
Revenue rose 4.5 percent to 237.6 million pounds in the six months ended Sept. 30. ($1 = 0.6583 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.