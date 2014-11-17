MOSCOW Russian email-to-online-gaming group Mail.Ru said on Monday it has agreed to sell its recruitment HeadHunter site to an investor consortium led by Elbrus Capital for 9.85 billion roubles (134 million pounds).

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015 and is subject to third-party approval.

Mail.Ru has been the owner of HeadHunter, the leader in the online recruitment segment in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Azerbaijan, for 6 years.

HeadHunter's monthly audience has grown from 4 to 14 million unique users, the company said.

