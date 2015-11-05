A man shot and killed three people inside a home in Maine before turning the gun on himself, local media reported on Thursday, citing law enforcement authorities.

A four-year-old girl was found unharmed inside the home in the town of Oakland, in Kennebec County, the Kennebec Journal reported.

Maine State Police told the newspaper two women and one man were found dead inside the home on Wednesday, shortly after officers received an emergency call from the residence.

The suspected shooter's body was outside, a state police official told the newspaper.

The young girl's parents were believed to be two of the victims, the Kennebec Journal and WCVB reported.

The motive for the killings was not yet known, the media reports said.

(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; editing by John Stonestreet)