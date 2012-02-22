LONDON MainFirst Asset Management has upped its cyclical exposure and turned "neutral" from "underweight" on financials, as economic indicators recover and earnings per share revisions improve, its managing director said.

Anko Beldsnijder of the Frankfurt-based firm, which manages about 1.2 billion euros, said he liked banks such as Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST), Banco Santander (SAN.MC) and Nordea (NDA.ST) as market sentiment was improving.

"Banking stocks are a very important beta play in the market and they are cheap. Fundamentally the environment will remain difficult, but much seems to be priced in. With many investors being underweight, it was and still is the sector with short-term good price potential," he told Reuters.

The STOXX Europe 600 banking index .SX7P traded at 7.5 times one-year forward earnings expectations, against a 10-year average of 10.1 times and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.5 times for the broader STOXX 600 index , Thomson Reuters Datastream figures show.

Beldsnijder was also positive on tech stocks and preferred companies such as SAP (SAPG.DE), Dassault (DAST.PA), Amadeus (AMA.MC), Infineon (IFXGn.DE) and ASML (ASML.AS). "The sector is especially attractive because of its structural earnings growth," he said.

STRONG PRESENCE

Beldsnijder saw value in other cyclical sectors like mining, saying an expected drop in the dollar would be good for commodity prices, helping basic resources companies. A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities cheaper for the holders of other currencies.

He said Germany, which has a strong presence in cyclical sectors such as autos, was quite attractive as an investment destination as it was to be expected that local demand for goods would improve and exports would remain strong.

MainFirst's avant-grade stock fund A0B91RX.DX, which mainly invests in western European companies of good quality and above-average earnings growth, fell 12.9 percent in 2011, against an 8.6 percent drop in the STOXX Europe 600 Total Returns index, he said.

Beldsnijder said he was bearish on healthcare stocks as austerity measures by several European countries could push margins and volume growth down in some parts of Europe.

He said equity markets were expected to remain macro-event driven and volatile, but there were several attractive companies with growth potential.

"We expect that investors will invest not only in defensive stocks but focus strongly on high quality business models with global exposure to growth areas."

Beldsnijder said he would buy a combination of cheap cyclicals such as car companies and miners and would also stick to a bunch of defensive stocks having strong business models, such as Imperial Tobacco Group IMT.L.

(Editing by Simon Jessop and David Holmes)