A baseball ready for export is pictured at the Rawlings factory in Turrialba, Costa Rica March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Chad Evans, senior vice president, Mobile Product Development at Major League Baseball Advanced Media, discsses the MLB app for Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

The entrance gate to The Walt Disney Co is pictured in Burbank, California February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) has agreed to buy 33 percent stake in the video unit of Major League Baseball's digital arm MLB Advanced Media in a deal valued at about $3.5 billion (2.64 billion pounds), Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Disney will also retain a four-year option to buy an additional one-third stake, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/29ute4B)

Disney and Major League Baseball could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)