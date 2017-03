BLANTYRE The Malawi Electoral Commission suspended the country's election announcement and ordered a physical re-count of votes, commissioner Chimkwita Phiri said on Saturday at the national tally centre in Blantyre.

"There's need for a physical check by opening the actual ballot boxes," he said adding that the number of ballots counted exceeded the number of voters registered.

