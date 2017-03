LILONGWE Malawi police shot dead a protester on Friday, after dozens of people barricaded roads with burning tyres and smashed shop windows to demand a recount of a May 20 presidential vote, police said.

"In the ensuing fracas one person has been shot dead as police tried to defend themselves after being overpowered by angry protesters," police officer Elijah Kachikuwo told Reuters.

"We also have two police officers who have been seriously injured."

