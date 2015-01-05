KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE The chief executive of debt-ridden Malaysian state investor 1 Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has resigned less than two years after his appointment, three people aware of his departure said on Monday.

The departure of Mohd Hazem Abdul Rahman, appointed 1MDB's managing director and chief executive officer in March 2013, may further delay a long-expected $3 billion (2 billion pounds) initial public offering (IPO) of its power plant assets, the people said.

A cross between a sovereign wealth fund and a private investment vehicle, 1MDB is chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. But it has been dogged by controversy over the more than $11 billion in debt it has racked up with power plant purchases, investment decisions and high fees paid to Goldman Sachs for handling bond issues.

"I can't see the IPO happening for now. They have to sort out many things," said one banking source aware of the matter. Another said the power business is targeting a listing in the second quarter of this year, rather than the first quarter.

One person said on Monday talks on the IPO have gone quiet because of "internal restructuring". The person declined to elaborate.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity as there weren't authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

The company had planned meetings in January with potential cornerstone investors for IPO, sources said previously.

1MDB did not immediately respond to requests for a comment.

Its power plant IPO was expected to reduce its high debt burden. However, plans for the sale have been delayed several times due to a longer-than-expected due diligence process and debt refinancing negotiations.

Departing CEO Hazem is to be replaced by Arul Kandasamy, who has headed up investment banking and the corporate finance division at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, local news portal Malaysian Insider said, citing unnamed sources.

Arul will be made 1MDB group president and executive director, the report said.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank declined to comment.

