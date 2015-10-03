KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's police department has had no contact from the U.S Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on any investigation into state fund 1MDB or Prime Minister Najib Razak, the police chief said on Saturday.

Nor had the FBI "tendered any official request for assistance", Khalid Abu Bakar said in a statement.

1MDB has debts of more than $11 billion and is under investigation by national and foreign authorities over allegations of financial mismanagement and graft.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sept. 20 that the FBI had launched an investigation into 1MDB over allegations of money-laundering.

A day later the New York Times reported that a U.S. federal grand jury is examining allegations of corruption involving Najib and individuals close to him.

Last month, Swiss authorities said they had frozen 1MDB funds in Swiss banks. Hong Kong authorities also said they were investigating a complaint related to the firm.

Najib, who chairs the fund's advisory board, is also under scrutiny after reports of almost $700 million deposited in his personal accounts.

The local anti-graft agency said in August that the money was a "donation" made by a Middle Eastern donor.

Najib has denied any wrongdoing and said he did not take money for personal gain.

