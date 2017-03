KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's 1Malaysia Development Bhd, or 1MDB, said on Wednesday that officials from a task force conducting an inquiry into the state-owned fund visited its offices on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that a number of officials from the task force, conducting an enquiry into 1MDB, visited our offices today," 1MDB said in a statement.

"They were provided with a number of documents and materials to aid with the investigations currently taking place," it added, confirming earlier reports of police visiting their office.

(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)