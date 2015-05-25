Malaysia Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport July 21, 2014. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry laid out what he called overwhelming evidence of Russian complicity in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 as international... REUTERS/Edgar Su (MALAYSIA - Tags: TRANSPORT DISASTER) - RTR3ZGCR

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional [KHAZA.UL] said it had appointed Mohammad Faiz Azmi to oversee the restructuring of now delisted Malaysian Airline System Bhd into a new company that will be owned by the sovereign fund.

Azmi will oversee the transfer of the assets and liabilities of MAS and the new company, Malaysia Airlines Bhd, is due to start operating by September, Khazanah said in a statement.

Khazanah took MAS private last year as part of a 6 billion ringgit ($1.66 billion) restructuring aimed at returning the troubled carrier to profit.

